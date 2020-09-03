ATLANTA — The state has confirmed that the latest presumptive positive case of coronavirus, called COVID-19, in Georgia came from a South Korean person who traveled to Atlanta over the weekend.

During a Monday press conference, Gov. Kemp outlined the case within Fulton County. That person is now hospitalized with the virus.

"This person is exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, although testing results are still pending," Kemp announced.

It is unknown, at this time, if the person was exhibiting symptoms of the virus before boarding a flight from Incheon International Airport in South Korea to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, here in Atlanta.

"Upon arrival at the airport, customs officials noticed that the passenger was displaying symptoms," Kemp said.

The person was then transferred to the CDC quarantine unit at the airport for further evaluation and was later transferred to the hospital.

Overnight, state and hospital officials secured a translator and was able to arrange for the relocation to an isolation location for further monitoring by state officials.

Kemp said his office has been in touch with federal officials to monitor and determine potential exposures.

So far, the state confirms there are six positive cases in Georgia of the new strain of a coronavirus, called COVID-19, with seven more cases listed as presumptive positive.

A presumptive positive means that a person was tested by state health officials using a test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the test came back positive. That sample then has to go to the CDC for final confirmation, but the CDC said it is responding to the presumptive positives as if they were confirmed cases.

