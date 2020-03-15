WASHINGTON — Key updates

Hoboken, New Jersey imposes tight curfew to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Travelers entering the U.S. over the weekend faced hours long lines at immigration checkpoints in airports because of screenings for coronavirus.

The White House is considering U.S. travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK likely to introduce a proposal asking those over 70 to reportedly stay home for up to four months according to British media.

Worldwide, countries are imposing travel restrictions, and restrictions on movement to try and contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate is likely to be dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis.

Just two candidates are left in the Democratic race: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. They'll debate in a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience. The debate was moved from Arizona because of concerns about cross-country travel.

The White House is expected to hold a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing Sunday afternoon.





New Jersey city imposes curfew during coronavirus outbreak

Just across the Hudson River from New York City, a New Jersey city is imposing a curfew on residents amid the virus outbreak.

Hoboken residents must stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, a daily curfew that's among the first and most far-reaching such measures taken in the U.S.

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced Saturday night that exceptions will be made for emergencies and people required to work.

He also said bars and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery services. Bars that don't serve food will shut down altogether Sunday.

New Jersey has seen 69 virus cases statewide and two virus-related deaths.

Nike joins other companies making similar moves. Those include Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds who are shutting U.S. stores according to reports. Walmart and Lululemon are limiting store hours.

Travelers returning to the U.S. from Europe were greeted with hours long waits

Required medical screenings at airports faced crowds of travelers waiting in immigration lines.

While American citizens, green card holders and some others are allowed to return to the U.S. amid new European travel restrictions, they're being funneled to 13 U.S. airports where they're subject to health screenings and quarantine orders.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is trying to add additional screening capacity and work with airlines to expedite the process. In tweets posted early Sunday morning, he said it takes about a minute per screening.

Videos and photos posted to social media showed packed, winding lines of returning travelers. On Twitter, airports like Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago O'Hare acknowledged the delays and asked for patience.

British media are reporting that the UK could propose those over 70 self quarantine for up to four months

British media, including The Independent, ITV and the British Press Association, are saying that one government proposal, reportedly expected to be introduced this month, could ask people over the age of 70 to stay home for up to four months. Under the proposal, those over 70 will be "instructed" to keep under strict isolation in their home or in a care facility for four months in a "wartime-style mobilization effort."

Nike to close all US stores, and some international locations

CNBC reports that the sportswear brand Nike has announced it will be closing its U.S. brick and mortar locations along with other international stores while governments try and flatten the curve on the coronavirus pandemic.

In the report, locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will shutter starting Monday March 27. The report cites a company spokesperson who confirmed that workers should still be paid in full during store closings.

In a statement to TEGNA Nike said:

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.

Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations."

Nike joins joins other retailers making similar moves including Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds.

Walmart and Lululemon are limiting store hours.

Australia's prime minister says all travelers arriving in the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days

It's part of the country's effort to try and stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The measures will begin from midnight Monday Australian east coast time.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement Sunday after a phone hookup with the leaders of Australian states and territories leaders under a new national cabinet meeting.

Morrison told reporters in Sydney that the measures are indefinite and will be reviewed periodically.

Morrison also banned all cruise ships from docking in Australian ports for at least 30 days.

The measures are similar to what New Zealand announced on Saturday.





New Zealand cruise passengers not allowed off the vessel after three onboard are tested

In New Zealand, passengers aboard a cruise ship in the South Island tourist town of Akaroa are not being allowed off the vessel while three passengers are tested for the new coronavirus.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday that one of the passengers on the Golden Princess is being treated as a suspected case because that person has developed symptoms of the disease and is a close contact of another person who has been confirmed as having contracted COVID-19.

Bloomfield says they should get the test results on Monday, and that officials are considering their response should the case be confirmed.

He says one lesson from observing problems with the virus spreading on other cruise ships is to avoid leaving everybody on board. Bloomfield didn't elaborate on what form any response might take.

The news came just one day after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country was banning cruise ships from entering its waters as it took a more aggressive approach to COVID-19. The Golden Princess was already in New Zealand at the time Ardern made her announcement.

The cruise ship departed from Melbourne, Australia. An Akaroa cruise schedule indicates the ship was expected to have about 2,600 passengers and 1,100 crew.

Austria is limiting movement nationwide

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told the Austria Press Agency Sunday that there should be only three reasons for people to leave home: essential work, essential purchases such as food, and helping other people.

He said that people will be able to go out "only alone or with the people with whom (they) live in their apartment.

Kurz's comments came shortly after the governor of Tyrol province had announced a lockdown for his Alpine region.

Austria, a country of some 8 million people, has confirmed 800 infections with the new coronavirus.

Norway will close its airports and harbors Monday

Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Norwegian addressed the media and by midday Sunday, Norway had confirmed 1,133 cases of the virus.

Uzbekistan announced that international air and highway connections will be cut beginning Monday

All mass events, including observations of the holiday of Nowruz, are canceled.

Kazakhstan has declared a state of emergency

The country has closed the borders to all forms of transport and closed shopping malls, theaters and other places of mass gatherings.

Austria's Tyrol province is ordering a lockdown to fight the coronavirus

The lockdown was initially set for a one-week period.

The provincial governor, Guenther Platter, announced Sunday that people will be allowed to leave their homes only for reasons such as buying food and medicine, visiting the doctor, getting cash or walking the dog.

Tyrol, an Alpine region that is popular with skiers, borders northern Italy and is one of the worst-hit areas of Austria, which already has largely shut down public life.

The lockdown measures mirror those already taken by Italy and Spain.

Austria has confirmed 758 cases of the new coronavirus and one death.

People in predominantly Catholic Poland, especially the elderly, have been advised to follow Sunday Mass on TV or on the radio

The move is an effort to try and avoid being in crowds amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Churches remain open, but no more than 50 people can attend an indoors Mass at a time, to prevent the spread of the virus.

State and private TV stations and news portals were streaming live services early Sunday from some Warsaw churches. The seminary church could be seen empty during the service.

Poland has 111 confirmed coronavirus infections. Three patients have died and thirteen have recovered.

Singapore has announced new travel restrictions

The country's government said that all travelers arriving from Southeast Asian countries, Japan, Switzerland and the United Kingdom or with a travel history to these countries within 14 days upon arrival will have to self-isolate under new efforts to battle the coronavirus.

The health ministry said the measure, starting Sunday, will also apply to Singapore residents. Southeast Asian visitors will also be required to submit information on their health for approval before their travel, it said.

The city-state, which has recorded 212 virus cases, has already banned visitors from China, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, South Korea and Spain. National Development Minister Lawrence Wong however, said the new measure will not apply to sea and land crossings with Malaysia due to high inter-dependency between the neighbors.

Sri Lanka has closed all of its national parks, zoos and botanical gardens

It's part of the country's measures to combat the spreading of the coronavirus.

The Indian Ocean island nation's government says that the country's 26 national wildlife parks, two zoos and two botanical gardens will be closed for visitors for two weeks starting Sunday.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus.

The Republic of Congo reports its first case of the coronavirus

The African nation is home to the World Health Organization's regional Africa headquarters, where it has reported its first case of the coronavirus.

The government said late Saturday that a duel French and Republic of Congo citizen returned from Paris on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 1. After recently showing symptoms, they alerted authorities. The government asked that others on that flight come forward.

The new case means 25 of Africa's 54 countries now have cases of the virus.

Turkey has set up quarantine locations for more than 10,300 people

Those people were returning from pilgrimages to Islam's holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

The Youth and Sport Ministry said Sunday that beds had been made available in university dormitories in the capital, Ankara, and the central Anatolian city of Konya for those returning from Umrah, a pilgrimage that can be made at any time of the year. Returnees will be quarantined for 14 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

Universities have been closed for three weeks due to the virus outbreak. Turkey's latest case, its sixth, was a returning pilgrim.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked people to work, study and worship from home

Its part of the country's efforts to reduce the risk of being infected with the coronavirus.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, has confirmed 117 cases, with five deaths.

Widodo said at a news conference Sunday that his country faces an especially challenging fight against the coronavirus due to its unique geography. The sprawling archipelago nation comprises over 17,000 islands and is home to more than 260 million people.

South Korea's president has declared southeastern parts of the country hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak as "special disasters zones"

It's a designation that makes residents there eligible for emergency relief, tax benefits and other state financial support.

President Moon Jae-in's office says he on Sunday approved a proposal by his prime minister to declare the Daegu city and some areas in the southeastern Gyeongsang province as such disaster zones.

It's the first time for South Korea to declare any area a special disaster zone due to an infectious disease. Past disaster zone designations were declared for areas stricken by typhoons, floods and other national disasters.

South Korea has so far reported 8,162 coronavirus cases, about 88% of them in the southeastern region. More than 830 people have recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.