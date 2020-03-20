MARIETTA, Ga. — An airplane with passengers from a cruise ship have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and are being transported to Dobbins, the governor's office confirmed.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story about cruise ship passengers' experience at Dobbins)

Gov. Brian Kemp's office confirmed to 11Alive that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at Dobbins Air Reserve Base reports 359 passengers were on the plane.

They said three passengers from the cruise ship Costa Luminosa have tested positive for COVID-19 but are not showing any symptoms. Thirteen are sick, but have not yet been tested.

RELATED: Cruise ship passengers in quarantine at Dobbins: ‘Nobody’s been tested’ for coronavirus

The governor's office said all the passengers are being offloaded in a hangar for screening. Of the 359 passengers, 70 are Canadians.

Officials said they've encouraged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to launch their two commercial buses to the airport so that they are standing by when the screening is complete.

The governor said Georgia State Patrol would escort the buses to Dobbins

11ALIVE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Quarantined couple says they were never officially tested for coronavirus

Quarantined Georgians at Dobbins ARB to be sent home soon, Gov. Kemp says