Coronavirus in Georgia | State surpasses 15,000 deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death, and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/13-2/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/30-2/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/13-2/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/30-2/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29. There have been 814,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,208 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,038.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,163.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,208 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,038.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,163. There have been 55,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231,57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231,57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 26, there were 2,016 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 91 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1833 57

Atkinson 760 18

Bacon 1016 26

Baker 158 7

Baldwin 3710 101

Banks 1542 31

Barrow 7961 115

Bartow 10136 182

Ben Hill 1456 55

Berrien 1007 28

Bibb 12751 343

Bleckley 779 33

Brantley 864 26

Brooks 896 37

Bryan 2468 30

Bulloch 5025 50

Burke 1663 31

Butts 1971 68

Calhoun 444 15

Camden 3055 25

Candler 721 33

Carroll 6974 122

Catoosa 5103 58

Charlton 1014 19

Chatham 18480 345

Chattahoochee 2661 9

Chattooga 2088 59

Cherokee 20185 252

Clarke 11952 112

Clay 178 3

Clayton 21006 367

Clinch 699 22

Cobb 55157 838

Coffee 4144 121

Colquitt 3289 65

Columbia 10448 146

Cook 1135 35

Coweta 7913 148

Crawford 499 14

Crisp 1312 41

Dade 1095 9

Dawson 2540 34

DeKalb 51483 762

Decatur 2050 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 722 28

Dougherty 5263 264

Douglas 10817 150

Early 968 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3564 58

Elbert 1477 48

Emanuel 1690 51

Evans 732 13

Fannin 1968 51

Fayette 5998 129

Floyd 9297 163

Forsyth 16050 142

Franklin 2261 36

Fulton 74050 1045

Gilmer 2346 64

Glascock 139 6

Glynn 6324 144

Gordon 6017 92

Grady 1475 43

Greene 1428 46

Gwinnett 80100 886

Habersham 4542 136

Hall 23758 373

Hancock 804 56

Haralson 1618 33

Harris 1981 47

Hart 1640 35

Heard 593 13

Henry 17060 243

Houston 9339 166

Irwin 664 15

Jackson 7966 120

Jasper 633 17

Jeff Davis 1226 35

Jefferson 1535 53

Jenkins 701 37

Johnson 778 40

Jones 1518 40

Lamar 1241 37

Lanier 478 8

Laurens 3588 134

Lee 1535 45

Liberty 2697 49

Lincoln 485 19

Long 643 11

Lowndes 7265 127

Lumpkin 2655 54

Macon 574 22

Madison 2569 37

Marion 374 14

McDuffie 1573 38

McIntosh 594 13

Meriwether 1417 49

Miller 613 5

Mitchell 1471 70

Monroe 1772 77

Montgomery 704 19

Morgan 1116 14

Murray 3861 67

Muscogee 12762 318

Newton 6826 179

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24385 406

Oconee 2721 57

Oglethorpe 1110 26

Paulding 9745 143

Peach 1747 43

Pickens 2341 52

Pierce 1173 38

Pike 970 21

Polk 3716 71

Pulaski 589 30

Putnam 1664 46

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1427 36

Randolph 451 31

Richmond 18585 347

Rockdale 5443 124

Schley 201 3

Screven 783 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3605 127

Stephens 2852 70

Stewart 756 21

Sumter 1757 86

Talbot 360 17

Taliaferro 94 2

Tattnall 1777 37

Taylor 485 20

Telfair 694 43

Terrell 537 40

Thomas 3425 106

Tift 3357 91

Toombs 2777 85

Towns 991 37

Treutlen 618 19

Troup 5520 162

Turner 579 29

Twiggs 490 30

Union 1909 62

Unknown 2767 11

Upson 1701 96

Walker 5897 71

Walton 7309 204

Ware 2860 127

Warren 361 10

Washington 1575 49

Wayne 2543 67

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2855 62

Whitfield 14140 204

Wilcox 454 27

Wilkes 644 16

Wilkinson 699 23