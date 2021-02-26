Coronavirus in Georgia | State surpasses 15,000 deaths

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/13-2/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/30-2/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29.
- There have been 814,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,208 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,038.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,163.
- There have been 55,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231,57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 26, there were 2,016 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 91 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1833 57
Atkinson 760 18
Bacon 1016 26
Baker 158 7
Baldwin 3710 101
Banks 1542 31
Barrow 7961 115
Bartow 10136 182
Ben Hill 1456 55
Berrien 1007 28
Bibb 12751 343
Bleckley 779 33
Brantley 864 26
Brooks 896 37
Bryan 2468 30
Bulloch 5025 50
Burke 1663 31
Butts 1971 68
Calhoun 444 15
Camden 3055 25
Candler 721 33
Carroll 6974 122
Catoosa 5103 58
Charlton 1014 19
Chatham 18480 345
Chattahoochee 2661 9
Chattooga 2088 59
Cherokee 20185 252
Clarke 11952 112
Clay 178 3
Clayton 21006 367
Clinch 699 22
Cobb 55157 838
Coffee 4144 121
Colquitt 3289 65
Columbia 10448 146
Cook 1135 35
Coweta 7913 148
Crawford 499 14
Crisp 1312 41
Dade 1095 9
Dawson 2540 34
DeKalb 51483 762
Decatur 2050 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 722 28
Dougherty 5263 264
Douglas 10817 150
Early 968 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3564 58
Elbert 1477 48
Emanuel 1690 51
Evans 732 13
Fannin 1968 51
Fayette 5998 129
Floyd 9297 163
Forsyth 16050 142
Franklin 2261 36
Fulton 74050 1045
Gilmer 2346 64
Glascock 139 6
Glynn 6324 144
Gordon 6017 92
Grady 1475 43
Greene 1428 46
Gwinnett 80100 886
Habersham 4542 136
Hall 23758 373
Hancock 804 56
Haralson 1618 33
Harris 1981 47
Hart 1640 35
Heard 593 13
Henry 17060 243
Houston 9339 166
Irwin 664 15
Jackson 7966 120
Jasper 633 17
Jeff Davis 1226 35
Jefferson 1535 53
Jenkins 701 37
Johnson 778 40
Jones 1518 40
Lamar 1241 37
Lanier 478 8
Laurens 3588 134
Lee 1535 45
Liberty 2697 49
Lincoln 485 19
Long 643 11
Lowndes 7265 127
Lumpkin 2655 54
Macon 574 22
Madison 2569 37
Marion 374 14
McDuffie 1573 38
McIntosh 594 13
Meriwether 1417 49
Miller 613 5
Mitchell 1471 70
Monroe 1772 77
Montgomery 704 19
Morgan 1116 14
Murray 3861 67
Muscogee 12762 318
Newton 6826 179
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24385 406
Oconee 2721 57
Oglethorpe 1110 26
Paulding 9745 143
Peach 1747 43
Pickens 2341 52
Pierce 1173 38
Pike 970 21
Polk 3716 71
Pulaski 589 30
Putnam 1664 46
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1427 36
Randolph 451 31
Richmond 18585 347
Rockdale 5443 124
Schley 201 3
Screven 783 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3605 127
Stephens 2852 70
Stewart 756 21
Sumter 1757 86
Talbot 360 17
Taliaferro 94 2
Tattnall 1777 37
Taylor 485 20
Telfair 694 43
Terrell 537 40
Thomas 3425 106
Tift 3357 91
Toombs 2777 85
Towns 991 37
Treutlen 618 19
Troup 5520 162
Turner 579 29
Twiggs 490 30
Union 1909 62
Unknown 2767 11
Upson 1701 96
Walker 5897 71
Walton 7309 204
Ware 2860 127
Warren 361 10
Washington 1575 49
Wayne 2543 67
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2855 62
Whitfield 14140 204
Wilcox 454 27
Wilkes 644 16
Wilkinson 699 23
Worth 1138 55