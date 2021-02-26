x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | State surpasses 15,000 deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death, and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/13-2/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 82.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/30-2/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29.
  • There have been 814,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,208 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,038.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,163.
  • There have been 55,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231,57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 26, there were 2,016 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 91 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1833    57

Atkinson    760    18

Bacon    1016    26

Baker    158    7

Baldwin    3710    101

Banks    1542    31

Barrow    7961    115

Bartow    10136    182

Ben Hill    1456    55

Berrien    1007    28

Bibb    12751    343

Bleckley    779    33

Brantley    864    26

Brooks    896    37

Bryan    2468    30

Bulloch    5025    50

Burke    1663    31

Butts    1971    68

Calhoun    444    15

Camden    3055    25

Candler    721    33

Carroll    6974    122

Catoosa    5103    58

Charlton    1014    19

Chatham    18480    345

Chattahoochee    2661    9

Chattooga    2088    59

Cherokee    20185    252

Clarke    11952    112

Clay    178    3

Clayton    21006    367

Clinch    699    22

Cobb    55157    838

Coffee    4144    121

Colquitt    3289    65

Columbia    10448    146

Cook    1135    35

Coweta    7913    148

Crawford    499    14

Crisp    1312    41

Dade    1095    9

Dawson    2540    34

DeKalb    51483    762

Decatur    2050    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    722    28

Dougherty    5263    264

Douglas    10817    150

Early    968    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3564    58

Elbert    1477    48

Emanuel    1690    51

Evans    732    13

Fannin    1968    51

Fayette    5998    129

Floyd    9297    163

Forsyth    16050    142

Franklin    2261    36

Fulton    74050    1045

Gilmer    2346    64

Glascock    139    6

Glynn    6324    144

Gordon    6017    92

Grady    1475    43

Greene    1428    46

Gwinnett    80100    886

Habersham    4542    136

Hall    23758    373

Hancock    804    56

Haralson    1618    33

Harris    1981    47

Hart    1640    35

Heard    593    13

Henry    17060    243

Houston    9339    166

Irwin    664    15

Jackson    7966    120

Jasper    633    17

Jeff Davis    1226    35

Jefferson    1535    53

Jenkins    701    37

Johnson    778    40

Jones    1518    40

Lamar    1241    37

Lanier    478    8

Laurens    3588    134

Lee    1535    45

Liberty    2697    49

Lincoln    485    19

Long    643    11

Lowndes    7265    127

Lumpkin    2655    54

Macon    574    22

Madison    2569    37

Marion    374    14

McDuffie    1573    38

McIntosh    594    13

Meriwether    1417    49

Miller    613    5

Mitchell    1471    70

Monroe    1772    77

Montgomery    704    19

Morgan    1116    14

Murray    3861    67

Muscogee    12762    318

Newton    6826    179

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24385    406

Oconee    2721    57

Oglethorpe    1110    26

Paulding    9745    143

Peach    1747    43

Pickens    2341    52

Pierce    1173    38

Pike    970    21

Polk    3716    71

Pulaski    589    30

Putnam    1664    46

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1427    36

Randolph    451    31

Richmond    18585    347

Rockdale    5443    124

Schley    201    3

Screven    783    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3605    127

Stephens    2852    70

Stewart    756    21

Sumter    1757    86

Talbot    360    17

Taliaferro    94    2

Tattnall    1777    37

Taylor    485    20

Telfair    694    43

Terrell    537    40

Thomas    3425    106

Tift    3357    91

Toombs    2777    85

Towns    991    37

Treutlen    618    19

Troup    5520    162

Turner    579    29

Twiggs    490    30

Union    1909    62

Unknown    2767    11

Upson    1701    96

Walker    5897    71

Walton    7309    204

Ware    2860    127

Warren    361    10

Washington    1575    49

Wayne    2543    67

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2855    62

Whitfield    14140    204

Wilcox    454    27

Wilkes    644    16

Wilkinson    699    23

Worth    1138    55

Related Articles