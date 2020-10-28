As Georgia cases increase, so is the number of patients seeking hospital care for COVID-19

There are now more than 1,400 people hospitalized with the virus – bringing the state's number of patients up by more than 100 week-by-week.

ATLANTA — Georgia's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing as the number of cases also continues to rise.

In the past week, the number of COVID patients who are so sick, they needed to be treated in the hospital, jumped by more than 7%.

There are now more than 1,400 people hospitalized with the virus – bringing the state's number of patients up by more than 100 week-by-week.

That's still just about half of what the state was dealing with in April.

The chart below shows the number of active patients in hospitals compared to the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Tuesday, Georgia also reported nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, which is close to the current average, but higher than this time one week ago.

We've seen cases increase each Tuesday in October. The chart below shows the number of new COVID-19 cases in Georgia, with the dotted line representing the state's average case count. The orange bars represent the number of new cases over the past week.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.