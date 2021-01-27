Georgia among the top 10 worst states in almost every metric for COVID-19, White House report says

The state is 4th in the nation for new hospital admissions, 6th for the rate of new cases, 7th for test positivity and 8th for the rate of deaths.

ATLANTA — There are glimmers of positive news in the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report - the state's first under the new Biden Administration. However, Georgia still has a long way to go in gaining control over the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, it is among the top 10 worst states in almost every category for tracking the virus.

According to the report dated Jan. 24, the state's rate of new cases, hospitalizations and test positivity has fallen slightly over the last week. However, those rates - especially hospitalizations - remain highly elevated.

The only category in which Georgia saw an increase from last week was the rate of new deaths - which saw a 12 percent increase.

Data from the report also shows that Georgia ranks among the top 10 worst states for each of those categories: hospitalizations, new cases per 100,000, test positivity, and deaths per 100,000.

The state is fourth in the nation for new hospital admissions, sixth in the nation for new cases per 100,000 - only behind Arizona, South Carolina, California, Rhode Island and New York - and is eight overall for its rate of deaths per 100,000. It also ranks seventh in test positivity.

According to the report, the highest number of new cases in Georgia are coming from Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb, and DeKalb. However, 145 of Georgia's 159 counties - down six from last week - remain in the "light red zone" or higher - which means the rate of new cases is above 101 new cases per 100,000 people.