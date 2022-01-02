Georgia's COVID case curve as of Jan. 31, 2022

While cases continue to drop, numbers still remain higher than during previous surges.

MACON, Ga. — After the latest surge in cases, Georgia finally reached a peak in early January.

Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged just over 14,400 new cases a day -- down from nearly 22,700 at the peak in the beginning of January.

While case numbers are improving, they're still higher than during the surge last August when the state topped out at 10,000 new cases a day and last January when Georgia reached more than 11,000 new cases a day after that holiday surge.

In Central Georgia, Bibb County cut its average case count nearly in half already. Right before the preliminary window, Bibb averaged 189 new cases a day -- down from 348 at the peak in early January.

Bibb now falls below the peak last August at 208 new cases a day, but slightly above the high point last January at 164.

Houston County has not seen as big of a drop in cases. Right before the preliminary window, Houston averaged 328 new cases a day. That's down from 374 at the peak earlier in the month. Houston still averages higher than the peaks in January and August of last year.

While case numbers go down, Georgia's average daily death toll continues to climb. Right before the preliminary data window, an average of 45 Georgians died a day from the virus. That's 4x higher than the average in mid-December before numbers started increasing. However, the average death total is still nowhere near levels reached in previous surges.