Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of February 11, 2022

Georgia's average daily case count is down by two-thirds after Omicron surge.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's average daily covid-19 cases have dropped by two-thirds since the peak in early January.

After the latest surge in cases, Georgia peaked at more than 23,000 new cases a day at the beginning of the year. That fell to around 7,500 by the end of the month right before the state's two-week preliminary data window. That's about the same level the state saw in mid-December. Around Thanksgiving, before cases started climbing, the state had reached less than 850 new cases a day.

In central Georgia, Bibb County is down to a quarter of the new cases at the peak in early January. Bibb topped out at 357 new cases a day after the latest surge and that dropped to 89 right before the preliminary window. Before cases started climbing, Bibb averaged just five new cases a day in November.

It's a similar story in Houston County, though case numbers are higher than in Bibb. In January, Houston peaked at 387 new cases a day. That has now dropped to 147 before the preliminary window. Houston had also gotten down to just five new cases a day before the omicron surge.

The average daily death toll started dropping in late January.

Meanwhile, fewer Georgians are dying from the virus. Right before the preliminary data window, an average of 49 Georgians died a day. That is down from 66 at the peak in late January, but it is still more than four times higher than in mid-December before the average daily death toll started rising.

For the first time since December, the state averages less than 200 new patients admitted a day.

For the first time since around Christmas, the state averages fewer than 200 new hospitalizations a day at 189. Hospitalization rates have not shown a clear trend over the past few months, but numbers have been hovering between 200 to 300.

Georgia's COVID case curve as of Jan. 14, 2022