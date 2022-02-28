x
Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of February 25, 2022

Georgia continues to see rapidly declining COVID-19 case numbers.

MACON, Ga. — After the Omicron surge, Georgia hit its peak case count in early January and numbers have fallen pretty quickly ever since.

Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged 1,947 new cases a day. That's a major improvement from more than 23,000 at the start of the year. Georgia's average is still a little more than twice as high as in late November before cases started climbing. The average at that time sat below 850 new cases a day.

Central Georgia counties are seeing big improvements as well. Before the preliminary data window, Bibb County averaged 21 new cases a day. A little over a month before that, Bibb peaked at more than 360 new cases. Before the latest surge though, Bibb averaged just five new cases a day.

Houston County's case numbers have followed the same trends as Bibb throughout the last surge, though slightly higher. Houston averaged 27 new cases a day before the preliminary window. That's down from more than 390 at the peak in early January. Houston also averaged just five new cases a day before the latest surge.

The average daily death toll in Georgia has dropped by nearly half since the end of January.

Fewer Georgians are dying from the virus. Before the preliminary window, an average of 42 people died a day in the state. That's down from 76 deaths at the peak two weeks before. Back in mid-December, the state averaged just 11 deaths a day.

After months of ups and downs, Georgia's hospitalization rate shows a clear downward trend.

Georgia hospitals continue to see relief when it comes to COVID-19 patients. Right now, the state averages 137 new patients a day. That is a level Georgia has not seen since mid-December. By the middle of last month, hospitalizations reached 380 new patients a day.

