Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of Oct. 15, 2021

Georgia's average daily case count fell to less than a quarter of numbers reported at the recent peak in August.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia saw a drop in COVID-19 cases for another week. Right before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged around 2,100 new cases a day, which is a big drop from the nearly 9,800 at the peak in late August.

Georgia has not seen the average drop this low since mid to late July. However, a month before that in June, cases had dropped to around 250 cases a day before the summer's surge.

Georgia is still averaging more than what we saw at this same time last year when the state hovered around 1,500 new cases a day. The big difference though is that Georgia was starting to see cases climb at that point, and right now, the curve does not show any sign of an uptick in cases ahead.

In Bibb County, cases dropped from 191 at the peak in August to 28 right before the preliminary window. Once again, it was mid to late July the last time Bibb saw numbers this low, but in late June, Bibb averaged just three new cases a day.

Houston County is averaging 35 new cases a day, which is a big difference from 214 at the August peak. Late July was the last time Houston saw numbers like this, but it is still well-above the average of two new cases a day from June.

Monroe and Washington counties both show a small uptick in cases within the preliminary window, but it is too early to tell if that trend will continue.

Meanwhile, Georgia continues to see fewer people die from the virus. Right before the preliminary window, 39 Georgians died a day on average compared to 110 just a month before. The state is still not down to numbers in early July when only five Georgians died a day.