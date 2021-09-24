Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of Sept. 24

Georgia has seen a drop in cases for most of September, with a small spike after Labor Day.

MACON, Ga. — After two months of surging cases, Georgia saw a drop in COVID-19 cases for most of September, so far.

Right before the preliminary data window in mid-September, Georgia averaged 5,775 new cases a day. There is a noticeable uptick of more than 300 from the day before, but then the downward trend continues.

That uptick falls a week after Labor Day, so the increase could account for anyone who got sick over the holiday weekend and started showing symptoms a few days later. Health experts warned about a possible surge from get-togethers and travel that weekend. The preliminary data window starts right after that increase and the state is still counting test results from that time, so it will take a few more days of data to see if the curve continues with its downward trend.

Georgia is still above numbers reported during the spike in July 2020 when the state topped out at fewer than 4,700 new cases a day.

Bibb County saw the same small spike in cases a week after Labor Day, averaging 94 new cases a day right before the preliminary window. That is cut in half from late August though when the county peaked at 188 new cases.

Houston County's numbers followed suit. Cases started dropping after the county peaked at 211 new cases a day in late August. Houston saw that same increase, inching up slightly to 126 new cases right before the preliminary window.

Laurens County still has the highest spread rate in Central Georgia. Right before the preliminary window, Laurens averaged 45 new cases a day. That is down from 73 less than two weeks before.

Meanwhile, Georgia is seeing fewer deaths tied to the virus. Right before the preliminary window, an average of 58 people died a day in Georgia. That is down from 89 at the peak about two weeks before.