Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of Dec. 3, 2021

Georgia saw a slight increase in cases for most of November.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia did see a rise in cases throughout November, but nothing compared to the surge the state saw this time last year.

Right before the state's two-week preliminary window, Georgia averaged 850 new cases a day in late November, up from an average of 817 at the beginning of the month. It's not a large increase, but a change from the steep drop in cases after the latest peak in August.

Over the weekend, state health officials announced the first Georgia resident to test positive for the new omicron variant, but as of now, the CDC shows the delta variant still making up more than 99% of cases in the state.

Bibb County also saw increasing cases in November. Cases doubled from an average of four new cases a day in early November to eight new cases a day right before the preliminary window. Case numbers stay elevated through the preliminary window, which could signal that cases will plateau or continue increasing as the state factors in more test results.

The exact opposite is playing out in Houston County. Houston saw a small spike in cases in early November, but dropped from 16 new cases a day down to six before the preliminary window.

Meanwhile, the state continues to see fewer Georgians die from the virus. Right before the preliminary window, the state averaged seven deaths a day. That's way down from the 117 deaths recorded at the latest peak in September.