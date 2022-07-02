Georgia's COVID case curve as of Feb. 4, 2022

Georgia has almost cut its daily new case count in half from the peak in January.

Georgia continues to see fewer new COVID-19 cases after the latest Omicron surge.

Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged nearly 12,800 new cases a day -- down from almost 23,000 at the peak in early January.

Numbers are still higher than where the state topped out during the previous two surges and about 15x higher than last November before cases started climbing.

Many Central Georgia counties are also seeing drops in new cases. Bibb County's average fell from 352 in early January to 163 right before the preliminary data window, which puts Bibb below the high point during the surge in late August and about even with where the county topped out in January of last year.

Houston County is starting to see a more significant drop in cases. Houston averaged 384 new cases a day in January, but that dropped to 285 right before the preliminary window. The county's average is still higher than during both of the previous surges though.

Meanwhile, fewer Georgians are dying from the virus. The death toll started climbing in mid-December from 11 deaths a day up to 56 within about a month. However, right before the preliminary window, that number dropped to about 43 deaths a day.