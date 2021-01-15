Record day for COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,878 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/2-1/115), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 70.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/19-1/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.
This is a new record for the number of deaths reported in Georgia in a single day.
- There have been 668,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,348 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,366.
- There have been 46,208 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 315 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 15, there were 5,584 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Appling 1592 44
Atkinson 708 11
Bacon 926 21
Baker 138 6
Baldwin 3209 76
Banks 1323 22
Barrow 6139 77
Bartow 7803 135
Ben Hill 1338 42
Berrien 897 23
Bibb 10709 254
Bleckley 697 30
Brantley 723 21
Brooks 829 29
Bryan 1968 19
Bulloch 4201 40
Burke 1365 19
Butts 1570 51
Calhoun 390 12
Camden 2520 20
Candler 670 28
Carroll 5853 101
Catoosa 3962 44
Charlton 917 13
Chatham 14572 260
Chattahoochee 2196 1
Chattooga 1793 46
Cherokee 15714 154
Clarke 9989 74
Clay 161 3
Clayton 15622 243
Clinch 612 16
Cobb 44602 608
Coffee 3789 92
Colquitt 2744 46
Columbia 8542 100
Cook 1059 28
Coweta 6271 90
Crawford 416 9
Crisp 1111 31
Dade 864 8
Dawson 2065 20
DeKalb 41597 527
Decatur 1787 46
Dodge 980 47
Dooly 621 24
Dougherty 4557 219
Douglas 8311 108
Early 793 40
Echols 335 2
Effingham 2745 37
Elbert 1288 26
Emanuel 1576 47
Evans 633 9
Fannin 1560 39
Fayette 4504 81
Floyd 7705 120
Forsyth 11987 90
Franklin 1924 25
Fulton 60380 808
Gilmer 1900 35
Glascock 110 4
Glynn 5275 126
Gordon 4642 69
Grady 1301 34
Greene 1156 26
Gwinnett 62770 606
Habersham 4066 101
Hall 20298 262
Hancock 711 48
Haralson 1374 25
Harris 1598 33
Hart 1395 24
Heard 478 12
Henry 13419 161
Houston 7617 127
Irwin 604 13
Jackson 6376 77
Jasper 502 8
Jeff Davis 1075 32
Jefferson 1308 39
Jenkins 598 34
Johnson 662 31
Jones 1237 23
Lamar 1002 30
Lanier 434 7
Laurens 3124 116
Lee 1292 36
Liberty 2036 33
Lincoln 380 14
Long 503 6
Lowndes 6547 104
Lumpkin 2274 30
Macon 454 15
Madison 2029 22
Marion 301 10
McDuffie 1213 25
McIntosh 499 8
Meriwether 1055 22
Miller 514 2
Mitchell 1286 58
Monroe 1446 65
Montgomery 626 13
Morgan 924 8
Murray 3134 43
Muscogee 10497 216
Newton 5512 134
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24260 285
Oconee 2209 42
Oglethorpe 918 15
Paulding 7442 123
Peach 1405 32
Pickens 1874 21
Pierce 1019 29
Pike 775 15
Polk 3076 51
Pulaski 493 25
Putnam 1360 34
Quitman 59 1
Rabun 1230 26
Randolph 384 30
Richmond 14923 243
Rockdale 4386 82
Schley 170 2
Screven 623 11
Seminole 627 12
Spalding 2971 97
Stephens 2450 58
Stewart 629 17
Sumter 1538 74
Talbot 298 10
Taliaferro 78 0
Tattnall 1491 25
Taylor 404 16
Telfair 630 33
Terrell 484 35
Thomas 2855 84
Tift 3119 76
Toombs 2481 66
Towns 830 26
Treutlen 509 14
Troup 4642 131
Turner 523 25
Twiggs 428 18
Union 1610 46
Unknown 3345 12
Upson 1431 74
Walker 4591 58
Walton 5863 100
Ware 2520 83
Warren 275 7
Washington 1352 29
Wayne 2108 48
Webster 76 2
Wheeler 419 19
White 2443 46
Whitfield 12455 148
Wilcox 408 25
Wilkes 527 8
Wilkinson 608 19
Worth 1038 41