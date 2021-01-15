x
Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Record day for COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,878 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/2-1/115), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 70.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/19-1/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.

This is a new record for the number of deaths reported in Georgia in a single day.

Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at new COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia as of Jan. 15, 2021.
  • There have been 668,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,348 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,366.
  • There have been 46,208 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 315 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 15, there were 5,584 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling    1592    44

Atkinson    708    11

Bacon    926    21

Baker    138    6

Baldwin    3209    76

Banks    1323    22

Barrow    6139    77

Bartow    7803    135

Ben Hill    1338    42

Berrien    897    23

Bibb    10709    254

Bleckley    697    30

Brantley    723    21

Brooks    829    29

Bryan    1968    19

Bulloch    4201    40

Burke    1365    19

Butts    1570    51

Calhoun    390    12

Camden    2520    20

Candler    670    28

Carroll    5853    101

Catoosa    3962    44

Charlton    917    13

Chatham    14572    260

Chattahoochee    2196    1

Chattooga    1793    46

Cherokee    15714    154

Clarke    9989    74

Clay    161    3

Clayton    15622    243

Clinch    612    16

Cobb    44602    608

Coffee    3789    92

Colquitt    2744    46

Columbia    8542    100

Cook    1059    28

Coweta    6271    90

Crawford    416    9

Crisp    1111    31

Dade    864    8

Dawson    2065    20

DeKalb    41597    527

Decatur    1787    46

Dodge    980    47

Dooly    621    24

Dougherty    4557    219

Douglas    8311    108

Early    793    40

Echols    335    2

Effingham    2745    37

Elbert    1288    26

Emanuel    1576    47

Evans    633    9

Fannin    1560    39

Fayette    4504    81

Floyd    7705    120

Forsyth    11987    90

Franklin    1924    25

Fulton    60380    808

Gilmer    1900    35

Glascock    110    4

Glynn    5275    126

Gordon    4642    69

Grady    1301    34

Greene    1156    26

Gwinnett    62770    606

Habersham    4066    101

Hall    20298    262

Hancock    711    48

Haralson    1374    25

Harris    1598    33

Hart    1395    24

Heard    478    12

Henry    13419    161

Houston    7617    127

Irwin    604    13

Jackson    6376    77

Jasper    502    8

Jeff Davis    1075    32

Jefferson    1308    39

Jenkins    598    34

Johnson    662    31

Jones    1237    23

Lamar    1002    30

Lanier    434    7

Laurens    3124    116

Lee    1292    36

Liberty    2036    33

Lincoln    380    14

Long    503    6

Lowndes    6547    104

Lumpkin    2274    30

Macon    454    15

Madison    2029    22

Marion    301    10

McDuffie    1213    25

McIntosh    499    8

Meriwether    1055    22

Miller    514    2

Mitchell    1286    58

Monroe    1446    65

Montgomery    626    13

Morgan    924    8

Murray    3134    43

Muscogee    10497    216

Newton    5512    134

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24260    285

Oconee    2209    42

Oglethorpe    918    15

Paulding    7442    123

Peach    1405    32

Pickens    1874    21

Pierce    1019    29

Pike    775    15

Polk    3076    51

Pulaski    493    25

Putnam    1360    34

Quitman    59    1

Rabun    1230    26

Randolph    384    30

Richmond    14923    243

Rockdale    4386    82

Schley    170    2

Screven    623    11

Seminole    627    12

Spalding    2971    97

Stephens    2450    58

Stewart    629    17

Sumter    1538    74

Talbot    298    10

Taliaferro    78    0

Tattnall    1491    25

Taylor    404    16

Telfair    630    33

Terrell    484    35

Thomas    2855    84

Tift    3119    76

Toombs    2481    66

Towns    830    26

Treutlen    509    14

Troup    4642    131

Turner    523    25

Twiggs    428    18

Union    1610    46

Unknown    3345    12

Upson    1431    74

Walker    4591    58

Walton    5863    100

Ware    2520    83

Warren    275    7

Washington    1352    29

Wayne    2108    48

Webster    76    2

Wheeler    419    19

White    2443    46

Whitfield    12455    148

Wilcox    408    25

Wilkes    527    8

Wilkinson    608    19

Worth    1038    41  

