Record day for COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,878 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/2-1/115), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 70.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/19-1/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.

This is a new record for the number of deaths reported in Georgia in a single day.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,348 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,366. There have been 46,208 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 315 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.57.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 15, there were 5,584 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling 1592 44

Atkinson 708 11

Bacon 926 21

Baker 138 6

Baldwin 3209 76

Banks 1323 22

Barrow 6139 77

Bartow 7803 135

Ben Hill 1338 42

Berrien 897 23

Bibb 10709 254

Bleckley 697 30

Brantley 723 21

Brooks 829 29

Bryan 1968 19

Bulloch 4201 40

Burke 1365 19

Butts 1570 51

Calhoun 390 12

Camden 2520 20

Candler 670 28

Carroll 5853 101

Catoosa 3962 44

Charlton 917 13

Chatham 14572 260

Chattahoochee 2196 1

Chattooga 1793 46

Cherokee 15714 154

Clarke 9989 74

Clay 161 3

Clayton 15622 243

Clinch 612 16

Cobb 44602 608

Coffee 3789 92

Colquitt 2744 46

Columbia 8542 100

Cook 1059 28

Coweta 6271 90

Crawford 416 9

Crisp 1111 31

Dade 864 8

Dawson 2065 20

DeKalb 41597 527

Decatur 1787 46

Dodge 980 47

Dooly 621 24

Dougherty 4557 219

Douglas 8311 108

Early 793 40

Echols 335 2

Effingham 2745 37

Elbert 1288 26

Emanuel 1576 47

Evans 633 9

Fannin 1560 39

Fayette 4504 81

Floyd 7705 120

Forsyth 11987 90

Franklin 1924 25

Fulton 60380 808

Gilmer 1900 35

Glascock 110 4

Glynn 5275 126

Gordon 4642 69

Grady 1301 34

Greene 1156 26

Gwinnett 62770 606

Habersham 4066 101

Hall 20298 262

Hancock 711 48

Haralson 1374 25

Harris 1598 33

Hart 1395 24

Heard 478 12

Henry 13419 161

Houston 7617 127

Irwin 604 13

Jackson 6376 77

Jasper 502 8

Jeff Davis 1075 32

Jefferson 1308 39

Jenkins 598 34

Johnson 662 31

Jones 1237 23

Lamar 1002 30

Lanier 434 7

Laurens 3124 116

Lee 1292 36

Liberty 2036 33

Lincoln 380 14

Long 503 6

Lowndes 6547 104

Lumpkin 2274 30

Macon 454 15

Madison 2029 22

Marion 301 10

McDuffie 1213 25

McIntosh 499 8

Meriwether 1055 22

Miller 514 2

Mitchell 1286 58

Monroe 1446 65

Montgomery 626 13

Morgan 924 8

Murray 3134 43

Muscogee 10497 216

Newton 5512 134

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24260 285

Oconee 2209 42

Oglethorpe 918 15

Paulding 7442 123

Peach 1405 32

Pickens 1874 21

Pierce 1019 29

Pike 775 15

Polk 3076 51

Pulaski 493 25

Putnam 1360 34

Quitman 59 1

Rabun 1230 26

Randolph 384 30

Richmond 14923 243

Rockdale 4386 82

Schley 170 2

Screven 623 11

Seminole 627 12

Spalding 2971 97

Stephens 2450 58

Stewart 629 17

Sumter 1538 74

Talbot 298 10

Taliaferro 78 0

Tattnall 1491 25

Taylor 404 16

Telfair 630 33

Terrell 484 35

Thomas 2855 84

Tift 3119 76

Toombs 2481 66

Towns 830 26

Treutlen 509 14

Troup 4642 131

Turner 523 25

Twiggs 428 18

Union 1610 46

Unknown 3345 12

Upson 1431 74

Walker 4591 58

Walton 5863 100

Ware 2520 83

Warren 275 7

Washington 1352 29

Wayne 2108 48

Webster 76 2

Wheeler 419 19

White 2443 46

Whitfield 12455 148

Wilcox 408 25

Wilkes 527 8

Wilkinson 608 19