CDC: People who tested positive for COVID-19 twice as likely to report dining at restaurants than those who test negative

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — In a new report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), experts say people who tested positive for coronavirus were twice as likely to report they had recently eaten at a restaurant compared to those who tested negative.
The CDC says it is already known that community and close contact exposures with people who have COVID-19 contributes to its spread. In this latest study, experts suggest the results indicate going to restaurants or bars that offer on-site eating and drinking contributes to COVID-19 positivity.
During this study, the CDC says participants with and without COVID-19 reported "generally similar community exposures," with the exceptions of going to and dining at restaurants. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were about twice as likely as participants who tested negative to have reported eating at a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming ill.
The CDC says reports of COVID-19 exposures have been linked to air circulation. "Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance," the report said.
"Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use."
The CDC suggests people continue to adhere to previous recommendations such as washing hands often, wearing a mask, and social distancing. Also, if a family member or other close contact is ill, additional preventative measures can be taken, which are also outlined by previous recommendations.
Experts with the CDC says this study does have its limitations, however, including a limited testing pool size and locations that may not be representative of the U.S. population.
You can read the report in full here:
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Watching multiple areas of interest in the tropics
- Tropicana Field to serve as a mail ballot drop-off site
- This is the importance of World Suicide Prevention Day during the pandemic
- She went to a Tampa hospital for surgery. Her family says she left with a deadly infection. She's not alone.
- Feds: NFL player charged in $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
- Pilot OK after banner-towing plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter