WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus. Among the total number of passengers on the cruise ship is Washington County couple Judy Peavy and Calvin Peavy. Officials ordered the cruise ship to hold off of the coast of California for coronavirus testing.

"Yesterday, they told us at lunch that as soon as lunch was over, they were going to be quarantining everybody on the ship," said Judy.

The couple says they feel fine. Their daughter, Stephanie Sellars, says she's worried her parents and other people who have not tested positive for the virus could possibly be exposed to it.

"I am concerned that if they actually hold them on the ship for longer and there are confirmed cases, that it's just going to spread more rapidly," said Sellars.

The couple says they saw a national guard helicopter deliver the test kits on the ship.

Vice President Mike Pence says the vessel will soon be brought to a non-commercial port in California where all passengers and crew will be tested for the virus.

For now, the couple says they're having their meals delivered to their rooms until they port.

"Anytime you have a chance of getting something, you're always worried, but we haven't really been around anybody that was sick that we knew of. Of course, the germs could be there but they've tried to do a good job of cleaning," said Judy.

Sellars says she just wants to get one step closer to knowing when her parents will be home safe.

"We are kind of in limbo right now about whether we need to cancel flights," said Sellars.

The couple didn't test positive fort he virus and don't have any flu-like symptoms. Judy says they don't think this experience will affect their decision to travel in the future.

Judy says she was told passengers would get a $300 refund for the trip.

