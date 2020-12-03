MACON, Ga. — While Macon-Bibb County is taking extra precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, there are no confirmed cases here in Central Georgia.

However, around the state people are getting tested for the disease.

The COVID-19 test is a lot like a flu test. Doctors swab inside the mouth and the nose.

While it's similar to a flu test, the coronavirus requires a special testing kit to get results.

Before you get tested, you must reach certain requirements.

Right now, Georgia has 12 confirmed cases and 19 presumptive positive cases. So what does presumptive mean exactly?

The Georgia Department of Public Health can run a coronavirus test, but an additional test by the CDC must be done in order for the case to be considered "confirmed."

Dr. Kathleen Toomey with the State Health Department said in a press conference earlier this week that positive test results will probably continue to rise.

"This is not unexpected, we talked about that before as we continue to increase our testing opportunities, we're going to see more and more individuals, with this virus. We're trying to ensure that anyone who may be infected doesn't come in contact with others," says. Dr. Toomey.

The CDC is awarding millions of dollars to state and local partners to support the COVID-19 response. Georgia will receive nearly $15 million.

RELATED: 'Start cross-training': Macon-Bibb County leaders meet to discuss coronavirus precautions at public events

RELATED: Dublin VA to limit access to outpatient clinic amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Georgia's COVID-19 cases rise to 31

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump issues Europe travel ban, Tom Hanks tests positive, NBA suspends season

RELATED: This is what's new with coronavirus in Georgia

RELATED: This is what we know about Georgia's positive coronavirus cases

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: President Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days over coronavirus

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.