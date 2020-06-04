ATLANTA — Starting today, CVS will conduct rapid COVID-19 tests in partnership with the state of Georgia.

The rapid testing will be conducted using the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test, which recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of COVID-19. According to a release from CVS, positive results can be delivered in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes.

So how can you get tested?

Well, you can't just show up. You must pre-register in advance for a same-day appointment online at www.CVS.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Testing will take place at a parking deck on Georgia Tech's campus, where officials will be able to accommodate multiple lanes of cars at one time. Health care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, will be onsite to oversee testing.

They say the entire process will take approximately 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results.

“CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in helping support both local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., M.P.H, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. “Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Georgia citizens will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results.”

They said they will be able to conduct around 1,000 tests per day.

"Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need, and prevent further infection in our communities," said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. "This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health's support to stop the spread of the virus."

