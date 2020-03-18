ALBANY, Ga. — A south Georgia hospital group has announced two more deaths in connection with coronavirus.

The new information came on Wednesday from Phoebe Putney Health System in southwest Georgia. Both patients, a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman were being treated for coronavirus when they died. They also had existing medical conditions.

In a release from the Department of Public Health, officials reiterated that adults and people with severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19. They should consult their healthcare provider quickly if they feel sick.

Long-term care facilities and nursing homes must also strictly follow COVID-9 prevention measures.

The news comes as the number of cases in Georgia continues to grow. The most recent numbers released from the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 197 confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon. That update, however, only suggested one death that had previously been reported in Cobb County.

The information from the Albany-area hospital group would bring the total deaths to three.

At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: 11Alive.com/coronavirus-covid-19.

MORE HEADLINES

Coronavirus real-time updates

President Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act - So what is it?

Stock trading halted for the fourth time in a month

Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak