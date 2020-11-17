Hopes rise for COVID-19 vaccine, but distributing Pfizer's could be a 'logistical nightmare'

Pfizer's vaccine has to be kept at nearly minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

With possibly two COVID-19 vaccines ready by year's end, there's growing hope that the pandemic can finally be over.

However, there are numerous challenges to getting those vaccines (once approved for emergency permission from the FDA) to millions of Americans.

One of the biggest challenges will be physically transporting and storing vaccines at a temperature to keep them effective.

CBS News reported that Pfizer's vaccine has to be kept at nearly minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit in order to remain effective. For comparison, the lowest temperature recorded on Earth was minus 128.6 degrees Fahrenheit in Antarctica.

Dr. Soumi Saha, a pharmacist and director of advocacy at Premier, a purchasing agent for hospitals, told CBS that there "has never been a drug that required storage at this temperature."

Moderna's vaccine still has to be shipped and kept frozen but at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

CBS reported that Pfizer has developed deep-freeze "suitcases" that can keep the vaccine at the correct temperature even in non-refrigerated trucks.

Shipping challenges aside, once vaccines get to their respective health care facilities for inoculating people, Pfizer's shipping boxes can only be opened twice a day for less than three minutes at a time. These boxes each contain between 1,000 and 5,000 doses.

Saha told CBS that it could take up to four days for vaccines to reach their destinations, giving health care facilities just days to administer thousands of doses before the vaccines go bad. That poses more challenges for hospitals in smaller communities that may not have the physical space or resources to keep vaccines at the correct temperature.

"It's a logistical nightmare for rural communities," Saha said. "But no one is immune to the challenges distributing the vaccine poses for the medical industry."

One more challenge to consider when it comes to shipping and storing Pfizer's vaccine: a dry ice shortage caused by the pandemic.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay last week, Pfizer said it uses dry ice in temperature-shippers and "...Will use GPS-enabled thermal sensors...that will track the location and temperature of each vaccine...these GPS-enabled devices will allow Pfizer to proactively prevent unwanted deviations and act before they happen."

A Pfizer spokesperson also said that most vaccines will ship from its Kalamazoo site, with others coming from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The company has plans to use air and ground transportation to get the vaccine to hospitals and care facilities within a day or two of shipping.

Distribution challenges aside, experts say the need is great for both vaccines and more. If both vaccines get government authorizations around the same time, it could be up to the states to determine how to distribute them based on resources to keep them cold enough.

Christine Finley, an immunization manager helping Vermont's distribution plan, told NPR that leaders should think about using Pfizer's vaccine in areas with a larger population. She said the smallest order available from Pfizer is 975 doses.

"The Moderna vaccine will work better in areas where it might be more difficult to use up such a large order or they may not have the storage," Finley said.

While Pfizer's vaccine must be kept as cold as Antarctica in winter, many types of vaccines developed over the decades have to be stored frozen. Science magazine reported that for the last five years, a "high-tech thermos" has helped distribute Ebola vaccines in sub-Saharan Africa.

