MACON, Ga. — Nancy Bernard, a viewer, had a mission for our VERIFY team: find out how COVID-19 compares to other causes of death in Georgia

We looked at the Georgia Department of Public Health's (DPH) records, talked to Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District, and spoke with Dr. Obiajulu Anozie from Coliseum Health System to find out.

To be clear, most people who get COVID-19 recover.

Stats from the DPH show less than 5% of confirmed cases have led to deaths

Still, those deaths do happen.

So how does COVID-19 compare to other causes of death?

The most recent data on the topic comes from the DPH and is from 2018. Ideally, we'd be able to compare data from the same year, but the 2018 figures still give a sense of what a typical year of deaths looks like.

The top 5 causes of death that year in Georgia were major cardiovascular disease with more than 25,000 fatalities, followed by cancer at about 17,000 and respiratory diseases around 9,000. Nervous system diseases and external causes like car crashes and other accidents round out the group.

Divide those figures by 12 and you get a sense of how many people each of those illnesses killed in a typical month.

When you add in the April 2020 COVID-19 death statistics, it's clear: the virus ranks third on the list, below cancer and major cardiovascular diseases but above other respiratory diseases, external causes, and nervous system diseases.

Dr. Obiajulu Anozie from Coliseum Health System says there's some nuance to those numbers.

"COVID would be the stressor, but I think it's these other comorbid risk factors that really allow the virus to become more prevalent in someone's system," he said.

Michael Hokanson from the North Central Health District echoed that message, saying underlying conditions play a big role in how someone handles COVID-19, but still, when asked directly, he confirmed the data.

"In the state of Georgia in April of 2020, based on all of the available data from the state department of public health, COVID-19 was among the top three killers in the state?" we asked.

"Definitely, yes," Hokanson responded.

It's not all grim news though.

According to a press release Monday from Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia hit the lowest number of COVID-positive hospitalizations on that day since April 8th.

