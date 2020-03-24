MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District said two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. District spokesperson Stephanie Hartley said the district was notified Monday. She said the employees work at Ballard-Hudson Middle School and Southwest High school.

She can't release any other information about the patients because of health privacy laws. She says all schools are closed and staff will clean and disinfect the buildings.

Executive Director of Technology Services Rose Powell says the transition to e-learning has been relatively smooth for students and teachers because the district prepared weeks before schools closed.

"In Bibb County, we began planning for this unforeseen circumstance three weeks before we ever had to close the schools," said Powell.

Powell says the district is using apps like ClassLink, Microsoft Teams and Let's Talk! to help teachers grade assignments and talk to students. She says out of 22,000 students, about 18,000 of them are using ClassLink. She says other students chose to complete paper assignments that were given out on the last day students attended class.

"We've had a very low amount of support calls coming in considering the enormous amount of e-learning that's taken place in Bibb County," said Powell.

Powell says majority of the technology support calls are parents or students asking for help to log in or reset a password.

She says people can ask any questions about the online learning process on the district's website.

"We are hoping that we will be able to bring our students back into the school very soon. We miss our students. We miss our normal school day, but we are very pleased and we are very glad that we were prepared for this day," said Powell.

Students will go on spring break next week.

If you or your child has a question, you can call the school technology support hotline 478-765-8651 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

RELATED: 'This is not a playing matter': Perdue plant employees walk out over COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: 'We went through 6 months of supplies in just a little over 7 days': Albany hospital CEO offers COVID-19 warning to others

RELATED: 'We will weather the storm': Owners react to Mayor Robert Reichert's order to close some businesses

RELATED: LIST | Companies in Georgia hiring during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Bibb Sheriff David Davis weighs in on emergency declaration

RELATED: Majority of COVID-19 confirmed patients in Georgia are younger adults, deaths linked to elderly

RELATED: Two Bibb County school employees test positive for coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.