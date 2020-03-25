LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A new case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Laurens County.

This brings the total of cases confirmed in the county to 7.

That's according to a news release the Department of Public Health’s North Central Health District posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

The person is a Laurens County resident and the agency says the source of exposure is “thought to be community spread of the virus.”

The release says the individual is advised to isolate at home for 14 days.

The North Central Health District says the best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

