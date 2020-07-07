Hospitalizations and cases are up, deaths are down

MACON, Ga. — Across Georgia, new COVID-19 cases are soaring and virus-related hospitalizations are rising, too. Deaths, for the moment, are decreasing.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), the new daily confirmed cases of the virus across Georgia are at an all-time high. Data shows the number of new cases in recent days has averaged more than twice the same figure in April, when the statewide shelter-in-place order took effect.

(The apparent drop in the most recent days is largely artificial. The DPH warns the data in orange is "preliminary." Public health officials are still counting the cases in that time frame. As a given date moves toward the blue area, its case tally will rise.)

On June 27, preliminary DPH data says the state averaged more than 2,270 cases per day.

April peaked around 760 new cases per day, on average.

Virus-related hospitalizations are also on the rise across Georgia.

DPH data shows new virus related hospitalizations, on average, are at their highest point since April.

What about virus-related deaths?

So far, they're the outlier.

While cases and hospitalizations are rising, DPH data shows daily virus-related deaths across Georgia have dropped to about 15 per day on average, the lowest that figure's been in months.

Experts say deaths tend to be a lagging indicator behind the more immediate (relatively speaking) new case and new hospitalization curves.

However, doctors recently have also said they're now better able to treat new cases because they've now had several months to develop best practices for the virus, leading to better patient outcomes.

