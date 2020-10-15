The state department of health says they are working with the county to make sure everyone is safe.

MACON, Ga. — We've taken a close look at COVID-19 concerns for school the workplace and at sports events, so ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Macon, we are looking at the COVID-19 risk and what's being done to protect people who will attend.

Throughout the 2020 election cycle, it is not uncommon to see President Trump holding campaign rallies with thousands of people.

"Well, first off, I am definitely wearing a mask at the entire event," Denise Sorkness, a supporter of President Trump, said.

Sorkness will be one of the volunteers helping out at Friday's rally. She advocates for education and care for veterans.

"I'm not going to let a medical issue stop me from using my voice, because I'm speaking for all Americans, not Republicans or Democrats," Sorkness said.

Well, Georgia Tech runs the COVID-19 risk event assessment planning tool online. The tool allows you to see the risk of someone having COVID-19 at an event based on the crowd size and other factors. Let's say you attend an event with 5,000 people in Bibb County. Georgia Tech estimates that you have a 99% chance of being exposed to the virus.

"We have provided them with the information, such as case count, the things that we regularly publish to the public as well," said Michael Hokanson with the North-Central Health District.

Hokanson says they have sent guidelines to the county to keep the Trump rally safe for everyone.

"If you are sick in any way whatsoever, you probably should not attend the event putting others at risk, but if you are going to an event, we do recommend wearing a face mask," Hokanson said.

A contract between Macon-Bibb County and the Trump campaign says that under Governor Kemp's executive order people at the rally should maintain a six-foot distance from each other and that people are required to wear masks unless they can maintain that social distance.