DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A Dodge County family found a special way to support a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Jessica Alligood visited her grandmother whose been in the hospital for about three weeks in the ICU. Dodge County Hospital staff posted a picture on Facebook of Alligood holding up a sign on a platform outside of the hospital window.

"Of course, I wanted her to know that we love her and that we were there. The other signs actually were a 'thank you' note to the staff and a Bible verse that talks about protection," said Alligood.

Alligood describes her 82-year-old grandmother as family-oriented and spunky.

"It's comforting to know that she's able to hear that we're there and there's been times when they were able to decrease her sedation and she was able to see us and she would wave," said Alligood.

She says her family makes hospital visits at least once a week.

"It's been really hard for all of us. We're a big close-knit family," said Alligood.

Alligood says her grandmother is on a ventilator but she is making improvements. She says her grandmother is using an IV to help boost her immune system to hopefully fight off the virus.

RELATED: 'How is that possible?': Families want answers after 76 people test positive for COVID-19 at PruittHealth Macon

RELATED: Army National Guardsmen helping fight COVID-19 pandemic in Central Georgia

RELATED: Milledgeville nurse heads to New York for COVID-19 relief

RELATED: Nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic share their experiences with patients, families

RELATED: Macon-Bibb firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Carl Vinson VA Medical Center confirms first COVID-19 case

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.