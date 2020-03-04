Coronavirus FAQ: We answered 76 frequently asked questions about COVID-19

31. Should people wear facemasks?
The CDC is recommending all Americans wear basic cloth or fabric, non-medical face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19. This is a reversal from previous guidance.
The government says since many people don't show symptoms and may not know they have the novel coronavirus, this will help prevent them from accidentally spreading it to someone else.
The Trump administration says medical masks should still be reserved for medical professionals, who are facing a shortage.
Face coverings do not replace social distancing guidelines. And, people should continue to wash their hands regularly with soap and water.
32. Should children wear facemasks?
The updated CDC guidance on masks applies to all Americans, including children. In short: the CDC encourages children to wear cloth or fabric facial coverings, but medical facemasks should be reserved for health care workers.
33. Why do I keep hearing about N-95 masks?
Not all masks are the same. The N-95 masks have filters, which can help protect the people wearing them from the virus.
In contrast, more traditional paper masks are being used as a way to prevent the wearers from infecting others. The paper ones won't necessarily stop you from getting infected from someone else.
34. Can you get the virus through vents in your apartment?
Technically, it's possible. But, right now, it appears to be unlikely. The virus doesn't seem to last that long in the air.
35. Does heat kill this coronavirus?
Hot baths and hand dryers are not effective ways to kill the virus. Soap and water are still your best options.
36. Can the coronavirus be spread through sex?
No, it's not a sexually transmitted disease.
37. Should pregnant women be concerned?
Dr. Rob Robsinon tells our colleagues at WCNC that women who are expecting should take similar precautions to ones they would during a cold or flu season.
Data about the effects on pregnant women and newborn babies is still limited because this is a new virus. But, Dr. Robuinson tells WCNC that pregnant women typically have respiratory systems that are more susceptible because pregnancy tends to "compromise one's immunity."
38. Are people who smoke or vape more likely to get sick from this coronavirus?
There's no confirmed link, but doctors believe there's every reason to think smokers are at a greater risk of developing more severe symptoms than non-smokers.
"In a nutshell, immune protection in the airways and lungs is compromised in smokers, with a marked increase in inflammation and less ability to prevent passage of particles into the lungs themselves. So -- now might be a good time to consider quitting whether one is a smoker or a vapor," Claire Wheeler, an assistant professor at PSU/OHSU's School of Public Health, told KGW.
39. Can I get the coronavirus through the mail?
Your risk of getting the coronavirus through the mail is very low. That's because coronaviruses typically have poor survivability on surfaces like packages shipped over a period of days at ambient temperatures. But, you can always wipe down your packages to be safe.
40. Can the virus causing COVID-19 be spread through drinking water?
It hasn't been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatments used by municipal drinking water systems should be removing or inactivating the virus on their own.
41. Is it safe to go swimming in a pool?
The CDC says there's no evidence that this coronavirus is spread through pools, hot tubs, spas or water playgrounds. Regular pool water cleaning products should render the virus inactive in the water.