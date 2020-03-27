MACON, Ga. — Across Georgia, there are more than 80,000 female veterans, and almost 4,000 of them have joined a Facebook group called Georgia Military Women.

It's a platform where female veterans in Georgia can connect with one another.

"It's an opportunity for only ladies to talk about whatever we want," said Amy Stevens, who started the group.

She says this isn't a therapy group, but a friendship group -- one that has turned into a sisterhood.

"We get good friendships out of it. A lot of times, civilian women don't understand what it's like to be in the military," Stevens said.

So far, nearly 4,000 women, all from Georgia, have joined "Georgia Military Women," including Madonna Baker, a veteran who lives in Warner Robins.

"It serves as a support, a networking, a mentorship, an update on events coming up. It's just an all-encompassing meeting place of resources," Baker said.

However, the group has a changed a little in the last few weeks, adapting to the times we're living in.

Female veterans are talking about how COVID-19 is affecting them from Veteran Affairs and mental health, to jobs and daily life.

"Women have so many different roles as a human altogether, but being a veteran is a unique and special one," Baker said. "That's the biggest thing we've seen so far, to be an encouragement to someone and also be encouraged at the same time."

They encourage each other through mentorships, spiritual care groups, and also through Facebook Live with yoga and meditation.

Sharrell Moore-Tucker is a veteran herself, serving 5 years in the Army.

"Meditation has definitely been beneficial for me as maintaining my own mental health," Moore-Tucker said.

She's been sharing ways for vets to maintain their health at home.

"This is the time where social media has been a benefit to many of us and for those who have various gifts and talents that they're willing to share with the community this is the time to share them," she said.

Stevens says that Georgia Military Women are standing together, but at a distance.

RELATED: Here's what happened during Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide town hall on coronavirus

RELATED: Go-to apps that will help you stay connected amid the coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Crocs giving away free shoes to health care workers combating coronavirus

RELATED: How to file an unemployment claim in Georgia if your job has been affected by coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.