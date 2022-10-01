COVID-19 mega-testing site opening by Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The mega-testing site is expected to serve up to 2,000 people daily.

ATLANTA — A new COVID-19 mega-testing site is set to open in downtown Atlanta on Friday.

According to a joint statement, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Fulton County Board of Health, and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency are partnering up to open the site at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It's located at 1 Backyard Way.

The drive-up testing site at the 11-acre park is expected to serve up to 2,000 people daily. It will be open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Tuesdays, the statement reads.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through Georgia, as it is throughout much of the rest of the country. People throughout the metro Atlanta area have reported congested testing sites and frustrated people waiting in lines. This new mega-testing site could possibly alleviate some of that strain.

The agencies "strongly" encourage making appointments for the new site. Appointments are free and can be made online once you complete registration.