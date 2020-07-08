New COVID-19 'mega-testing' site to open near Atlanta airport

Add an airport to the list of new COVID-19 testing sites.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport will soon be the home of an extensive COVID-19 testing site.

The state announced the new site location on Friday.

The location will have the means to test up to 5,000 people a day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Testing will be free of charge and will be done through a self-administered nasal swab.

This site - located at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park - will be open for roughly two weeks, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 26. Hours for testing are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments and online registrations are encouraged. On the first day of testing there will only be 500 available appointments, according to the state.

Testing is open to all Georgians, no matter what county they live in or their symptoms.

Results will come within 48 to 72 hours of test completion, and those tested will be given information on how they can get their results.

To make an appointment or register online click the link https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

