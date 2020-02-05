MACON, Ga. — Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Central Georgia. For some sites, you need a referral before you can get tested.

NORTH CENTRAL HEALTH DISTRICT

Testing sites in the North Central Health District will open starting Sunday, May 3.

To get tested at these sites, you must go through screening and get a referral by calling 1-844-987-0099. The sites are only open to those with appointments.

Here's when each site is open.

Houston: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bibb: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Baldwin: Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crawford: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hancock: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jones: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monroe: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peach: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Putnam: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Twiggs: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilkinson: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SOUTH CENTRAL HEALTH DISTRICT

You do not need a referral for South Central's testing sites. If you have questions, you can call 478-275-6570.

These two sites are ongoing and open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Southern Pines Recreational Complex at 660 Firetower Road in Dublin

at 660 Firetower Road in Dublin Faith Baptist Church at 151 S. 1st Avenue in McRae in the back parking lot

South Central is also holding one-time drive-up testing sites this week:

May 3: 2 to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Gaines Street in Dublin

May 4: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Treutlen County Health Department on 3rd Street in Soperton, and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Oconee Gym on Wabash Street in Dublin

May 5: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bleckley County Health Department on N. 8th Street in Cochran

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bleckley County Health Department on N. 8th Street in Cochran May 6: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wheeler County Health Department on Kent Street in Alamo

WEST CENTRAL HEALTH DISTRICT

According to their website, to use one of West Central's testing sites, you need a referral from a healthcare provider or local public health department. Many of these sites are open while supplies last and weather permitting.

Crisp: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the J.R Dowdy Building on N. 5th Street in Cordele; for more information call 229-276-2680.

Dooly: Monday through Thursday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. by appointment only; for more information call 229-268-4725.

Macon: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.; call 478-472-8121 to be screened first.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.; call 478-472-8121 to be screened first. Taylor: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for more information, call 478-862-5628.

