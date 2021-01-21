Providers can charge an administrative fee for giving the shot, but cannot charge for the shot itself.

MACON, Ga. — As the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines make their way across Central Georgia, different groups are gaining access to the shot. Hunter Hogan's mother lives in an assisted-living home and both of them were able to get the vaccine.

"The nurse who gave me my shot, I didn't even feel it. It was so good, I told her to tell her boss to give her a raise!" Hogan said.

For Hogan and his 90-year-old mother, the COVID-19 vaccine was free of charge.

That's because CVS pharmacy provided the Pfizer vaccine to the assisted-living homes that his mother lives in.

Hogan says he feels relieved.

It's a courtesy and a pleasure to be able to get it," Hogan said.

For the general public, there are still questions surrounding the cost of this vaccine.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says that right now, agencies can't charge you for the COVID-19 vaccination.

"That is for two reasons. One, it is a federal asset at this point, and two, it is under EUA, which is an 'emergency use authorization,' so that is not a product that can be sold in a commercial market at this time," Hokanson said.

That applies even if you don't have insurance.

"If you are eligible for the shot and you have an appointment, you will receive the shot without having to show anything but your eligibility for it and having the appointment," Hokanson said.