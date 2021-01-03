Georgia hits 100 COVID-related deaths in 18-29 age bracket

The state said there have been 182,207 reported cases in that age group.

ATLANTA — As the state nears one year since the first reported COVID-19 case, Georgia hit another grim milestone for the younger population.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting 100 deaths in the 18-29 age bracket since the pandemic began.

The state said there have been 182,207 reported cases in that age group.

The 18 to 29 year old population has the most number of COVID-19 cases compared to other age groups in Georgia, however, the 30-39 year olds are increasing.

March 2 will mark one year since the state announced its first two COVID-19 cases. The father and son were both from Fulton County and lived in the same household. One of them had recently returned from Italy.