EASTMAN, Ga. — After more than a month long battle with COVID-19, a Dodge County woman has recovered. It started late March when Frankie Alligood tested positive for the coronavirus. Her granddaughter, Jessica Alligood, said family members held signs through a Dodge County Hospital window to communicate with Frankie.

"The last time we spoke to you she had just gotten the IV infusion that we had hope would boost her immune system and it did seem to work," said Alligood.

She says her grandmother made improvements and eventually beat the virus.

"We were able to hug her and hold her hand and tell her what we've been doing the last 42 days. It was really emotional. It was awesome to see her face to face," said Alligood.

Hospital staff said she is the first patient they discharged Friday. Family, friends, and hospital employees lined the halls of the hospital holding signs of support for Frankie.

Alligood said the community's support throughout her grandmother's illness gave her the strength she needed.

"I really hope that, for the people that are affected by this virus, that they find the same level of support that we've had," said Alligood.

Alligood is in Macon for several weeks for rehab.

