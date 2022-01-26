Man joined Army after 9/11 to serve country, joined health care workers during pandemic to continue mission

Willis Hatfield-Reavis said he's taking the dedication he learned on the battlefield straight to the hospital every day.

DECATUR, Ga. — More health care workers are getting sick with COVID-19 now than any other time in the pandemic, that's according to new numbers just released from the Department of Health.

The graph below shows how the numbers have fluctuated over time in Georgia, with the highest points appearing in recent weeks. Some of the data, as indicated in yellow, is still coming in for January.

The soaring infection rates come on top of exhaustion for nurses and doctors who have been on the front lines of the fight against the virus for two years now.

"I have to wake up at 4 in the morning just to get physically and mentally prepared to show up at 7:30 in the morning," said VA Nurse Tech Willis Hatfield-Reavis.

The retired army sergeant signed up to serve at the VA Hospital in Decatur at the beginning of the pandemic. The work is draining, but Hatfield-Reavis said it's worth it

"From the time we walk in to the time we leave, we are just exhausted," he said.

He enrolled in the Army after 9/11 to serve his country. He joined health care workers during the pandemic to continue that mission.

"Not only am I taking care of patients, I am taking care of veterans. My brothers. The brotherhood carried over," he said.

Hatfield-Reavis said he's taking that dedication he learned on the battlefield straight to the hospital every day.

"It takes a special kind of mindset and a special kind of heart. I am a veteran, I have a warriors mindset. I am willing to come in here and get the job done. But at the same time, I can't treat my patients like missions. I have to treat them with care, be thoughtful, and really kind," he said.

A new Duke University study showed health care workers burnout levels are worsening as the pandemic wears on. Coupling that with a record number of hospital staff being sideline with the Omicron variant- makes the job even tough for those who are healthy enough to show up.

"I've been told by senior nurses that it's not that we have a shortage of nurses, it's that we are doing a job that no one wants to do," he said.

He said pay raises and more health care scholarships could help bring needed help into the field. At the very least, this serviceman wishes people would acknowledge just how hard this is.

"I just want to stay ready at all times, and I want nurses to be appreciated because we are really undervalued," he said.

No matter what happens, he said he's committed to staying on the job until the mission is complete.