Amber Davenport is doing well these days.

PERRY, Ga. — A Perry native who battles cerebral palsy also had to fight COVID-19 this spring and summer.

Here's how her inspirational attitude got her through.

Getting a positive COVID-19 test back is scary, but Amber Davenport handled the news with grace and her positive attitude is impressing others.

She got six positive Covid 19 tests back, but she was mostly without symptoms. "Tired," is how she said she felt.

Christina Hobbs, a certified nursing assistant, helped take care of Amber.

The 22-year-old impressed her so much that Christina's family wound up taking Amber under their wing.

Sabrina Hobbs says they all became close.

"For this not to have taken her truly down, at first, we were really scared for her and she was scared, but it only took her about a day to say, 'No, COVID, not me,'" Sabrina recalled.

Hobbs says when Amber finally got a negative test back, she changed facilities, but not before a little celebration.

"That was fun," Amber said.

"We did get her the pizza, chocolate, a Coca-Cola, her hair cut, and she got a purple streak in her hair for her sassy little purple self," Sabrina said.

Now, Amber is in Summerhill Nursing Facility where she has to quarantine for 14 days.due to the virus.

Sabrina says looking back, sure, they were there to help Amber, but she taught them a lot, too.

"There were such positives, and when we would call her and feel sorry for her, she would automatically say, 'Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I just don't want others to go through this,'" Sabrina said about Amber.

Amber has an 'I can do anything' attitude, but she does need help with one thing.

Summerhill doesn't provide televisions for residents because most folks just bring their own.

"She can watch a little bit on her phone," Sabrina said.

The donation of a television would help her out, but as for the big picture, "I kicked COVID's butt," Amber said with a smile.

Sabrina has set up a GoFundMe account for Amber, which you can donate to on this website.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.