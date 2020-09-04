MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit college students in more ways than one.

With graduations postponed and campuses closed, students across Central Georgia are struggling to adjust to the new normal.

However, the people behind Macon It Inc. want college students from Macon to know that they have someone in their corner.

That's why the organization is now accepting applications for their COVID-19 Response Grant.

"There are just so many layer to this impact," says Macon It founder Mayah Williams. "It's very important that we acknowledge their experience and remind them that we see them."

Williams created Macon It in 2015 to give Macon college students support from peers that understand them.

Now, Macon It is providing online webinars and workshops to help students adjust to new COVID-19 measures.

"That's what Macon It's here for. Right place, right time," says Williams. "I'm so happy that we were established years ago so that we could be able to provide students with support."

Currently, Macon It is offering 10 grants of $50. All students have to do is fill out the application .

The last day to apply is Sunday, April 12.

