ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With more food spots closing down or switching to carry-out over novel coronavirus concerns, people are becoming more self-reliant and cooking meals for themselves.

The only issue, the pantry you just cleaned and organized while COVID-19 has you stuck at home contains a variation of items that may or may not seem to make sense together (including that canned good hidden treasure you forgot about and found tucked away in the back corner.)

If you've found yourself asking: what can I make for dinner with this? -- You're not alone.

The good thing? There's a website for that.

Supercook.com is ready to be your sous-chef and help you make a meal out of just about anything you have on hand.

Once on the site, the steps are simple:

Select the ingredients you have. You can either type them in yourself or choose from the pre-set categories.

Set diet restrictions: vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, gluten-free and lactose-free

Set what type of meal you are looking to make: breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack etc.

If you want to get specific, you can set the type of cuisine you’re interested in too

Once you plug in what you are looking for, the website will generate meal options. Pick the one you like, and you are off on your culinary experience.

To generate even more options, the website will ask if you have certain ingredients to give you a wider range of meals to cook up.

Now, grab those ingredients, cookware, positive attitude and get going. Your stomach will thank you later.

