We checked in with two sources that both recommend being vaccinated even if you have the virus.

MACON, Ga. — With the COVID-19 vaccine arriving in many communities, some survivors are asking if they should get vaccinated if they've tested positive for the virus. For the answer, 13WMAZ spoke to Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Jennifer Hoffman and also checked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

"When I came home, I was tired, lethargic. I have bad sinuses anyway, so my eyes, looking at a bright light, I had to put on some shades -- that is how bad it was," Willie Hollins said.

On December 12th, Hollins says he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Some minor aches and pains, but I was pretty much posted up on the couch for that time," Hollins said.

Hollins is now back at work but says after his experience with COVID-19, he will be getting vaccinated.

"I would get vaccinated now because, one, I don't want to get it again, and two, I want to make sure that it is working," Hollins said.

So should you get vaccinated for COVID-19 if you have already tested positive for the virus?

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Coliseum Health System says you should get the COVID-19 vaccine if you have tested positive.

"So my advice is yes, I would still get vaccinated. Natural infection, we believe most people are protected from getting re-infected for at least three months, and maybe longer in many people," Hoffman said.

We also checked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their website says, "Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, people may be advised to get a COVID-19 vaccine even if they have been sick with COVID-19 before.

So we can verify -- Yes, you should be vaccinated even if you've tested positive for the virus, a step Hollins says he will take to get back to his normal routine.