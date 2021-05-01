The health district is already working to bring drive-thru clinics to other areas within their district.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — While the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is going slower than federal leaders hoped, some people in Laurens County will be able to get the Moderna vaccine next week. The South-Central Health District announced on Facebook their plan to start getting people vaccinated.

"It's been lonely, it's been a change because I miss my gym, I miss my friends, I miss going to church," Sue Smith said.

Since the start of the coronavirus, pandemic life has been tough for Smith. Like a lot of people, she has had to isolate herself for safety, which means keeping a safe distance from her grandchildren.

"I miss the things that always brought me joy in life," Smith said.

Now, Smith is getting a shot of hope from the South-Central Health District in the form of the Moderna vaccine.

"For Laurens County next week, we are doing mass vaccination clinics," Melissa Brantley, Public Information Officer with the South-Central Health District, said.

Brantley says they are holding a two-day drive-thru clinic at Southern Pines Recreational Park.

"For those who are 65 and older, and certainly for their caregivers as well," Brantley said. "We have a lot of people who are under 65 who are caring for elderly parents"

You can find the information for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the South Central Health District's website, but here is a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Health care professionals and people 65 and older whose last names begin with A through M can get vaccinated on the 13th.

Thursday, January 14th, 2021

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

First responders and people 65 and older whose last names begin with N through Z can get vaccinated on the 14th.

You must bring your identification, your insurance card, and fill out this consent form. It is important to note you must be a resident of Laurens County to get this vaccination. Health officials are also asking everyone to enter from Highway 19.

"Again, we just ask the public's patience in getting it out -- we are coming to you, and we will make sure everybody who wants the vaccine gets the vaccine," Brantley said.

Brantley says they are already working on getting the vaccine to other counties within their district so people like Smith can be vaccinated.