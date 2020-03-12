A Macon doctor says the country is seeing a surge and Central Georgia can keep one away by following the CDC's guidelines.

MACON, Ga. — For the first time, the United States now has 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized according to the nationwide COVID Tracking Project. Compared to this summer, the number of people in the hospital is still low, but a doctor warns everyone must do their part to prevent what the country is seeing.

"It's the fall surge we have been expecting around the country," Director of Infection Prevention with Navicent Doctor Jeffrey Stephens said.

Right now, the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon is treating 28 COVID-19 patients.

"Which is good for us, but I don't think you can obviously not be vigilant," Stephens said.

People across Central Georgia continue to be treated for the coronavirus. Coliseum Medical Center is reporting 26 patients. Down I-75, Houston Healthcare is reporting 34 patients in-house as of Wednesday. Over in Laurens County, Fairview Park Hospital currently has 24 patients being treated for the Coronavirus. The health systems are not seeing a big jump compared to a week ago.

"I mean, we still have admissions, I've taken care of several people in the past week with COVID who were admitted and most went home. I had someone who was quite ill," Stephens said.

Stephens says statewide numbers might be ticking up because of COVID-19 fatigue, but warns now is the time to do the right thing.

"People need to continue to do appropriate social distancing, masking while in public, hand hygiene," Stephens said.