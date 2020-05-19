ATLANTA — Each day, 11Alive tracks the numbers around COVID-19 to help you stay informed.

After concerns of a spike in the number of people currently being treated in the hospital, GEMA says those numbers have returned to a slow but steady downward trend. Remember, these are the most serious of the COVID19 cases.

Right now, GEMA says 986 people are receiving hospital care. It's the first time that number has dipped below 1,000 since GEMA started providing this data May 1.

As of 7 p.m. on May 19, there have been 7,076 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the DPH's cumulative total.

The chart below - with the most recent data from May 18 - uses a 7-day average to show the moving trend of these numbers over time.

As for new COVID-19 cases, we're focusing on the dotted line that shows the state's seven-day moving average.

While we still averaged 471 new cases a day this week, that's a drop from an average of 607 new cases each day last week.

As you can see from the day by day chart, the trend line is heading down.

New Covid-19 cases as of May 19

But even still, the director for critical care at Emory, Dr. Craig Coppersmith is urging people to continue wearing masks, and social distancing.

"You never know if you have the disease or not because there's asymptomatic spread, and clearly what we do today will change what will happen a few weeks from now and a few months from now," he said.

