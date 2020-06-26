x
CVS adds another COVID-19 testing site in Macon

Testing is available at no cost, but you must schedule an appointment

The CVS Pharmacy on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon will now offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The new test site is a part of an expansion project in response to a surge of coronavirus cases in Georgia this week.

Testing is available at no cost, but you must schedule an appointment on the CVS website.

