The CVS Pharmacy on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon will now offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
The new test site is a part of an expansion project in response to a surge of coronavirus cases in Georgia this week.
Testing is available at no cost, but you must schedule an appointment on the CVS website.
