CVS Pharmacy is taking steps to ensure patients of all ages have access to their medications without coming into the store and risking contracting the COVID-19 virus.

According to a news release stating the CDC's recommendation of people with a higher risk of COVID-19 symptoms staying home, beginning immediately the drugstore chain will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications.

"When you're in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act.," said Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., CVS' Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer can protect against coronavirus, but not as well as washing your hands

RELATED: Three interactive maps to track coronavirus cases in US, around the world

Both refills and new prescriptions will be delivered for free.