Sarah Beam told a CFISD employee at a COVID-19 testing site that her son was in the trunk, according to court records.

HOUSTON — A warrant has been issued for a Houston-area mom accused of putting her son in the trunk of her car after he tested positive for COVID-19. The woman was in line to get a COVID test, authorities said.

Sarah Beam, a teacher at Cypress Falls High School in the Cy-Fair Independent School District, has been charged with endangering a child.

According to court documents, Beam took the 13-year-old boy to a drive-thru COVID testing site at Pridgeon Stadium on Monday, January 3, for additional testing.

A CFISD employee who was gathering information from people in line said Beam told her the boy was in the trunk because she didn't want to be exposed to the virus.

The employee asked the woman to open the trunk, and she confirmed the boy was there, according to court documents.

She alerted Cy-Fair ISD police and provided the woman's license plate number and other information used to identify her.

Cy-Fair ISD confirmed that Beam has worked for the district since 2011 and is currently a teacher at Cy-Falls.