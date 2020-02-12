Sen. Lucas was released from the hospital Monday

MACON, Ga. — State Senator David Lucas and Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas are talking about their experience getting over COVID-19 and why people should take the virus seriously.

Senator David Lucas was released from the hospital on Monday.

The couple tested positive for the virus in mid-November. Senator Lucas was in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven days, but returned four days ago, Friday morning, after a reaction to medication.

"I lost my taste and couldn't stop coughing, and then ended up to pneumonia," Sen. Lucas said.

Senator Lucas says he had to have supplemental oxygen for part of his time in the hospital.

"I was in a situation where the COVID had me. I didn't have it. It had me tied up," Sen. Lucas said.

Shortly after Senator Lucas tested positive, Commissioner Lucas did, but she says it was a mild form of the virus.

"I did have some fever and chills, and I also wasn't able to taste things," Commissioner Lucas said.

Senator Lucas says he believes he contracted the virus while on a trip to Philadelphia for his Uncle's funeral. He says he wore a mask and took precautions, but the Lucases say his experience shows just how easy you can catch it.

"Just one trip where you never thought you would get it and then he was infected, and then I got it," Commissioner Lucas said.

Both are stressing how serious this virus is.

"This disease does not care who you are, where you live, what your circumstances are. It's there waiting for you. You have to be the one to limit your exposure by doing those things the medical folks say you need to do," Commissioner Lucas said.

Commissioner Lucas says one of the worst parts about the situation was not being able to be by David's side while he was battling the virus.

"You could not go and visit. The only communication was by phone when you could get a call in," Commissioner Lucas said.

They say this whole experience made them realize their priorities in life.