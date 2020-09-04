MACON, Ga. — In a time where health is a top priority, volunteers at Daybreak in Macon are making sure the homeless population is taken care of.

"What silly little things that may happen to you, and you can go into your medicine cabinet at home, or you take out a bandage, our people don't have that."

With the coronavirus outbreak happening across the nation, Sister Theresa Sullivan says most Daybreak nurses can't work.

"A lot of our generous volunteers are at the age where they really have to shelter at home, and so we lost, temporarily, many of our nurse volunteers."

Now, they are looking for nurses to fill their clinic to do everyday assessments and connect the homeless to resources.

"We would love any nurses out there that are free because things were shut down or they are retired."

They need eight volunteer nurses to come in for half-a-day a week, or two half-days a week.

Right now, the clinic has reduced hours with one nurse working. Sister Theresa says it's difficult to see every patient who needs care.

"Otherwise, myself, and I'm trying to wear ten different hats, can't do all of that."

Without the extra hands, they can't give people their essential healthcare needs.

"We don't want people going to the ER unless it's an emergency, right? Number one, more people are exposed in the ER. Number two, the ERs need to be reserved for people that are really, really sick right now."

