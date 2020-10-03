ACWORTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has confirmed that a teacher at a Childcare Network location in Acworth has tested positive for coronavirus.

Monday night, DECAL sent a statement to 11Alive saying that Childcare Network #316, which is on Baker Grove Road, would be closed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Officials said they will asses the situation and the building would undergo a full deep cleaning.

"Childcare Network followed the correct procedure in responding to this situation, by immediately contacting their local health department, who alerted the Georgia Department of Public Health, and notifying all parents of the situation on Monday, March 9, 2020," the statement reads.

DECAL said the decision to close the facility was entirely up to the child care provider, and not mandated by them or the Georgia Department of Public Health.

It also mentioned that DPH is in an exposure investigation phase working with all children and families.

Read DECAL's full statement below:

“On March 9, 2020, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) was notified that a teacher at Childcare Network #316, located at 4833 Baker Grove Road, Acworth, Georgia 30101, had tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus. As a result, Childcare Network #316 informed us that they will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and Wednesday, March 11, 2020, while they assess the situation and the building undergoes a full deep cleaning. Childcare Network followed the correct procedure in responding to this situation, by immediately contacting their local health department, who alerted the Georgia Department of Public Health, and notifying all parents of the situation on Monday, March 9, 2020. The decision to close this facility is a decision entirely up to the child care provider, and not mandated by DECAL or the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is currently in its exposure investigation phase working with all children and families affected. According to the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreaks in young children are uncommon and severe symptoms are rare in children. Even so, in order to prevent the spread of illness, we are encouraging our providers to stay alert for signs of illness in their children. In addition, we all should encourage good health practices such as appropriate handwashing; covering coughs or sneezing with a tissue; and disinfecting surfaces. At DECAL, our top priority is the health and safety of our state’s young learners.”

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia as of March 9, 2020.

WXIA

Monday night, The state Department of Health said there were at total of six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia: three (3) in Fulton County, one (1) in Floyd County, one (1) in Polk County and one (1) in Cobb County.

There are a total of 11 presumptive positive cases in the state.

A presumptive positive means that a person was tested by state health officials using a test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the test came back positive. That sample then has to go to the CDC for final confirmation, but the CDC said it is responding to the presumptive positives as if they were confirmed cases.

