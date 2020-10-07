People that are deaf struggle with folks wearing face masks because it makes it harder for them to read lips

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to the National Association for the Deaf, over a half a million folks with hearing problems may go to the emergency room for COVID-19 treatment during this pandemic.

Hospitals are required to treat deaf people, but the NAD recognizes that some hospitals may be overwhelmed right now.

Suzanne Lawler gives you some insight into the problem of COVID-19 and the hearing impaired and one woman's crusade to get see-through masks in the right hands.

We live in a hearing world.

It's how we navigate and, in many ways, it's how we watch out for danger, but COVID-19 has brought a new challenge to folks that are deaf, and in some cases, they're risking their lives just to communicate.

Teresa Taft says her mom had German measles, and thus, she was born deaf.

"A deaf person cannot read lips while people are using masks," she signed.

She says she's not scared of COVID-19, but it does make life very difficult.

"For example, I go to the doctor's office or the hospital and I have to wear a mask but I can't lip-read because of that it's hard for me," she explained

Erin Kitchens is Teresa's interpreter and she's been busy the last couple of months.

"We did masks and YouTube videos to explain sign language to children," she said.

Erin grew up with deaf parents so she's keenly aware of the difficulties for the hearing impaired caused by COVID-19.

"Especially when they are out, 'Don't touch your face.' Seriously? That's how we sign, touching our face all the time," she exclaimed.

Erin wanted to help, so she used a pattern off the internet and started making masks with plastic over the mouth. So far, she's given away 50 to spots all over the country.

She says the masks and a good bit of patience are critical because folks that are deaf just get frustrated.

"A lot of them just don't wear them. They have just decided, 'If I have to go out and wear a mask,' they're just not going to," she said, and that's not a good situation for anyone.

Erin says one solution would be for doctors offices and emergency rooms to invest in plastic masks.

"I would love to see them say at least have them on hand, she said.

It's a start and a caring way to look out for a population suffering in silence.

You can buy plastic masks online at places like Amazon.

