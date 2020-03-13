ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam looking to capitalize on coronavirus concerns and curiosity.

Deputies say a “malicious website” is pretending to be the Johns Hopkins Universities’ “Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases map.”

Visiting the website infects your computer with the AZORult trojan. An information-stealing program that can pull out sensitive data, according to the sheriff’s office.

The program is likely to be spread through infected email attachments, malicious online advertisements and social engineering causing deputies to issue this warning:

“Please take precautions while browsing the web and visiting different sites.”

Anyone looking for the latest information and updates related to the coronavirus should visit the Florida Department of Health's website or contact their 24/7 hotline.

RELATED: $100 for a box of face masks: That’s just 1 of the coronavirus-related price gouging complaints

RELATED: Live Updates: Florida Department of Health announced 17 new positive coronavirus cases

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter